Exposing Sputnik employees by the Times threatens their lives – Russian Senate speaker

The Chair of the Russian Senate, Valentina Matvienko, has criticized British newspaper the Times for compiling photos and names of eight employees of the British branch of Sputnik, a Russian media outlet. The publication “amounts to meddling in personal life and threatens their lives,” the official said, adding that it was “a clear sign that the situation with freedom of media and European values is not too good in the West.” The collage published by the newspaper was part of a story highly critical of Sputnik and cited public information about its employees.