China opposes demands by Western states for release of detained Canadians

Beijing accused Britain and the EU of hypocrisy on Monday for expressing concern about China’s detention of two Canadian citizens and not mentioning a senior Chinese executive arrested in Canada. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing expressed “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” to comments by Canada, the US and others on the detained Canadians. “We urge relevant countries to earnestly respect China’s judicial sovereignty,” she said, reiterating their lawful rights have been guaranteed. The support of Britain and the EU was “strange,” Hua added. “When the Canadians illegally detained a senior executive at a Chinese company at the request of the US, where were they?” Reuters quoted her as saying. “Their so-called human rights have different standards for different countries’ citizens,” Hua added.