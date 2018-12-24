S. Korea denies warship’s targeting radar locked on Japanese plane

South Korea denied on Monday that one of its warships had locked its targeting radar on a Japanese patrol plane, which drew a strong protest from Tokyo. Last week’s alleged radar incident joined a list of issues discussed by diplomats from the two countries at a meeting in Seoul on Monday, Reuters said. On Friday, Japan’s defense minister said a South Korean destroyer had locked its targeting radar on a Japanese patrol plane, calling the action extremely dangerous. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said last week that the destroyer was performing routine operations. On Monday, it provided more details of the vessel’s actions.