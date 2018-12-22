At least 5 killed in suicide attack near presidential palace in Somalia

At least five people were killed and four injured as two blasts rocked the Somalian capital of Mogadishu on Saturday. The death toll may yet rise, police said. The first explosion came from a suicide car bomb, which went off at a checkpoint 400 meters away from the presidential palace. The cause of the second blast is unclear. The victims include security personnel and civilians. The Al-Qaeda linked Islamist insurgent group, Al-Shabaab, has claimed responsibility for the attack.