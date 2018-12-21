SCOTUS justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recovering after cancerous nodules removed from lung

Liberal US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is “resting comfortably” after two cancerous nodules were removed from her left lung. A court spokeswoman said the 85-year-old jurist was showing no signs of any further disease. Ginsburg, often called RBG, is the oldest of the nine justices and her health has been of concern after she experienced a fall last month. Should she be unable to continue serving, US President Donald Trump will choose a replacement for her, which would likely strengthen the current five-to-four conservative majority.