Russia ready to host Hamas-Fatah meeting – envoy

Russia is ready to host a meeting between Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah, Russian special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Friday. Moscow will welcome anyone the two organizations will decide to send, no matter if they are top members or just representatives, said Bogdanov, who is also deputy foreign minister. “It is very important for the two organizations to hold a meeting and agree to restore Palestinian unity,” TASS quoted him as saying. Russia has always supported Egypt’s efforts to foster intra-Palestinian reconciliation, including meetings in Cairo and Egyptian delegations’ visits to Palestine, Bogdanov said. He noted that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is expected to visit Russia in early 2019.