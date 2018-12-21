Israel blows up Hezbollah tunnel from Lebanon – army

The Israeli army said on Friday it has blown up a cross-border tunnel dug by Hezbollah from Lebanon, the first of four it has uncovered in recent weeks. “A cross-border attack tunnel dug from the Shiite village of Ramyeh into Israel was detonated” in an operation on Thursday night, the army said. The Israeli military “holds the Lebanese government responsible for digging the attack tunnels and the consequences of this action,” according to the military. On Thursday night, a military spokesman had said the detonation would be on the Israeli side of the demarcation line with Lebanon, known as the Blue Line, AFP reported.