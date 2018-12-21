Israeli military kills 16yo Palestinian protester – Gaza officials

The Israeli military shot dead a 16-year-old Palestinian on Friday, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. Sixteen others were wounded by live fire, Haaretz daily reported, citing the statement. The Israeli army said Friday it has opened fire on a car that broke through a West Bank checkpoint, killing one of the Palestinian passengers, AP said. According to that report, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Qasim Abbasi, 17. His cousin, Mohammed Abbasi, said that he and Qasim were riding in a car with a friend from the West Bank city of Ramallah late Thursday when they encountered an Israeli soldier who told them the road was closed. Abbasi said as they made a U-turn, a soldier fired at their car, shattering the rear window and striking Qasim. The army is investigating the incident.