Russia asks Swedish diplomat to leave country – Stockholm

Russia has asked a Swedish diplomat in Moscow to leave the country after Stockholm rejected two Russian applications for diplomatic visas, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said on Friday. A press officer at the ministry, declining to provide further details, said that Sweden regretted Russia’s decision, Reuters said. Radio Sweden reported recently that Moscow had allegedly expelled an attaché from the country. According to Swedish newspaper Expressen, Stockholm had refused to issue visas fearing that the two Russians may have links to the intelligence services.