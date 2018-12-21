Turkey welcomes US move to withdraw from Syria, wants coordinated pullout – FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday welcomed the United States’ decision to withdraw its troops from Syria, adding that it should coordinate with Ankara on the pullout. Cavusoglu made the comment to reporters in Malta, where he was on an official visit, Reuters reports. NATO allies Ankara and Washington have long been at odds over Syria, where Washington has backed the YPG Syrian Kurdish fighters. Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist organization. US President Donald Trump made the decision to withdraw troops from Syria during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said Ankara could clear the remaining jihadists from the country, Hurriyet daily reported on Friday.