Train slams into bus in S. Serbia, killing 3, injuring 22

A train has slammed into a bus in southern Serbia, killing three people and injuring 22, AP reported. The collision took place around 6:30am GMT on Friday near the city of Nis, Serbian police say. The injured have been transferred to a nearby hospital, according to the statement. Doctors say six of the casualties have been seriously hurt. Serbian state TV says that the bus was carrying local children to school. A video from the scene shows that the vehicle was cut in half from the impact, while the train partly slid off the tracks.