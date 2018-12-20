Kurdish-led SDF warns US withdrawal from Syria will spark Islamic State revival

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Thursday a White House decision to withdraw from Syria will allow an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) revival and threaten the battle in eastern Syria. The Kurdish-led force said pulling US troops and officials out of its region would have “dangerous implications” on international stability, Reuters reported. This would also “create a political and military vacuum in the area, leaving its people between the claws of hostile parties,” the statement issued by SDF said.