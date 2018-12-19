China opposes US plans to ‘weaponize’ space – Foreign Ministry

Beijing said on Wednesday it opposed the “weaponization” of space and criticized US President Donald Trump’s orders to create a new command center for controlling military space operations. “China has consistently proposed the peaceful usage of space, and opposes the weaponization of space and a space arms race,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. “We oppose even further turning space into the new battleground,” AFP quoted her as saying. On Tuesday, Trump ordered the creation of ‘Space Command,’ a new organizational structure within the Pentagon that will have overall control of military space operations.