Saudi-led coalition launches strike at airport in Yemen capital, 'destroys drone'

The Saudi-led coalition has said it launched an airstrike on Wednesday at the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, destroying a drone. The coalition is fighting on the side of Yemen’s government. It is the first airstrike that the alliance has confirmed carrying out since a ceasefire with Houthis was agreed at peace talks in Sweden last week for the battleground port city of Hodeida. The coalition said that it targeted an unmanned aerial vehicle and “destroyed the aircraft that was in the process of preparing to be launched,” AFP reports.