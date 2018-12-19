No more attempts at forming Sweden’s govt this year – speaker

Sweden’s parliament speaker has said no more attempts at forming a new government will be made this year, after more than three months of political deadlock following elections. Andreas Norlen said on Wednesday that two more attempts will be made in January before elections must be called under Sweden’s constitution, AP reports. Norlen said the leaders of Sweden’s largest and second-largest parties still have the best chances at forming governments. The election on September 9 produced a hung parliament with the left-leaning side and the center-right bloc each securing about 40 percent, leading to months of complex coalition talks. All attempts at forming a government have been without the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats.