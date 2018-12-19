Trump celebrates victory after Senate passes criminal justice overhaul bill

US President Donald Trump has praised the Senate, which, in a rare bipartisan effort, overwhelmingly passed a White House-backed bill to introduce major changes to criminal sentencing guidelines on Tuesday. The bill was passed by 87 votes to 12, and is aimed at reducing prison terms for federal drug offenders, as well as galvanizing rehabilitation programs. In particular, the bill, which is yet to be approved by the House, replaces life sentences for three-time offenders with 25 years behind bars. The bill also gives judges more leeway when sentencing drug offenders. “This will keep our communities safer, and provide hope and a second chance, to those who earn it,” Trump tweeted, adding that “billions of dollars will be saved” as he congratulated the lawmakers.

