EU’s Mogherini urges Kosovo to drop tariffs on goods from Serbia

The EU’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, is calling on Kosovo to lift tariffs on goods from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina as tensions rise between Pristina and the EU and NATO. Last month, Kosovo slapped a 100-percent tax on Serbian imports, apparently in retaliation after its bid to join the international police organization, Interpol, failed amid “intense Serb lobbying,” AP said. The EU foreign policy chief said on Tuesday that “it is in the interest of Kosovo to immediately revoke this decision.” Mogherini’s remarks came as Kosovo’s prime minister accused her of mismanaging EU-backed talks on normalizing ties with Serbia. NATO ambassadors were weighing on Tuesday Kosovo’s decision to transform its security force into an army.