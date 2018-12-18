Germany’s highest court throws out AfD complaint on migrants

Germany’s highest court has thrown out complaints from the Alternative for Germany party claiming Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 2015 decision to allow in hundreds of thousands of migrants was a constitutional violation. The AfD argued that her decision not to refuse migrants’ entry at the country’s borders violated parliament’s right to participate and other principles, AFP reported. The Federal Constitutional Court said on Tuesday that the three complaints didn’t meet prerequisites for a constitutional hearing because the AfD “failed to sufficiently substantiate that the federal government’s decisions on this matter violated or directly threatened its rights.” It also said that while the AfD argued parliament should have been enlisted to draft a “migration management act,” the party stated its “unwillingness to participate in the introduction of a corresponding bill.”