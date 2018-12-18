Israeli soldiers attack Gaza naval march, 22 Palestinians wounded – report

Israeli soldiers have reportedly wounded at least 22 Palestinians in an attack on demonstrators that had gathered along Gaza’s territorial waters protesting against the Israeli occupation. The attack took place on Monday afternoon, when hundreds of Palestinians participated in the 20th weekly naval march in the northern Gaza Strip against the blockade of the coastal enclave. Israeli forces fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and teargas bombs at protesters and boats attempting to break the 12-year siege, according to Ma’an News Agency. Medical sources in Gaza have confirmed that 22 Palestinians had sustained injuries, three of them with Israeli live bullets and 19 with rubber-coated steel bullets or teargas inhalation, Press TV said.