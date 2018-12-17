UK Labour leader Corbyn slams PM May for pushing Brexit vote into mid-January

The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has criticized Prime Minister Theresa May for rescheduling a delayed vote in parliament on her Brexit deal until mid-January. The House of Commons “must get on with the vote and move on to consider the realistic alternatives,” Corbyn said in parliament on Monday. “There can be no logical reason for this delay, except that, in taking shambolic government to a new level, the prime minister no longer has the backing of her cabinet.” May said earlier she intended to hold the vote in the week starting on January 14, Reuters reports. Last week, she postponed the vote in the face of deep opposition within her own Conservative Party.