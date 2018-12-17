Russia won’t interfere in Ukraine church conflict, Kiev uses it for political ends – Kremlin

The Kremlin will not interfere in the interchurch conflict in Ukraine, although it is mixed with politics in Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. These are interchurch relations, and “in this case, we do not consider ourselves entitled to interfere in these processes,” Peskov said. He added that “the schism-creating activity in Ukraine is tightly mixed with politics, which, probably, according to church canons, is hardly permissible.” However, “we are well aware that the schismatics do not particularly honor church canons,” Peskov added. He also noted “the direct participation” of President Petro Poroshenko in this conflict.