Russia calls on UN mission to disband armed units in Kosovo

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has called on the United Nations mission in Kosovo to take measures to demilitarize the area and disband any armed units in Kosovo. The statement came after Kosovo’s parliament approved the creation of an army on Friday. The move is fraught with the danger of repeating an armed conflict in the region, the Russian Ministry said. It stressed that the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) and the Kosovo Force, are obliged, “in conformity with their mandates and acting on the basis of provision 9b and article 15 of UN Resolution 1244, to take urgent and exhaustive measures for the demilitarization and disbanding of any armed units of Kosovo Albanians.”