EU leaders urge swift action against disinformation ‘to secure fair European elections’

European Union leaders have called for measures to tackle the deliberate spread of disinformation ahead of elections to the European Parliament. In a statement from their summit in Brussels on Friday, they called for “swift and decisive action” aimed at “securing free and fair European and national elections.” The leaders also ordered EU ministers to report back on progress in March, AP reports. The statement said that the threat “is an acute and strategic challenge for our democratic systems.” Elections to the European Parliament will be held across Europe in late May.