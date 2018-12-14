Syria’s constitutional committee composition to be presented to UN next week – Lavrov

The draft composition of Syria’s constitutional committee has been prepared and will be presented to the special UN envoy at the beginning of next week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. The minister said in Baku, Azerbaijan that he had discussed this issue with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, TASS reported. “We already have an understanding that the list on which the Syrian government and the opposition worked with the assistance of Russia, Turkey and Iran, is generally ready,” Lavrov said. Last month, Syria’s warring sides and mediators failed to agree on the formation of the committee, which is seen as key to ending Syria’s seven-year-old civil war.