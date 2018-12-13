Brexit vote in Parliament to happen before January 21 – PM May’s spokeswoman

British Prime Minister Theresa May will put her Brexit deal to a vote in parliament as soon as possible in January, and definitely before January 21, her spokeswoman said on Thursday. “I can confirm that the meaningful vote will not take place before Christmas but it will happen as soon as possible when the House (Parliament) returns, and obviously before January 21,” the spokeswoman said. Parliament returns from its Christmas break on January 7. May survived a confidence vote by her Conservative Party on Wednesday. However, a mutiny by more than a third of her lawmakers indicated parliament was heading towards deadlock over Brexit, Reuters said.