Teen suspect dead after middle school shooting in Richmond, Indiana – police

Police in Richmond, Indiana responded on Thursday morning to calls of an active shooter at Dennis Middle School. The Richmond Community Schools district put all of its students on lockdown after “an active shooter situation” at the intermediate school CNN reports, citing a district spokeswoman. Indiana State police tweeted that the teenage suspect has died, adding that the situation is under control. There were no other injuries, thy added. The Community Schools said in a Twitter message that “at this time,” the building of Dennis Intermediate School’s was secure.