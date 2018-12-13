Yemen’s warring parties agree to ceasefire in Hodeidah – UN chief

Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to a ceasefire in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said in Sweden. Guterres said that the agreement included the deployment of neutral forces and the establishment of humanitarian corridors. A political framework will be discussed in a next round of meetings scheduled for January, Reuters said. The UN chief joined the final day of peace talks on Thursday that have brought agreement on reopening Sanaa Airport and restarting oil exports. Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said the outcome of the negotiations would be conveyed to the UN Security Council on Friday.