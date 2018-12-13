Strasbourg shooting: 3rd person dies after market attack

A third person has died after being injured by a gunman who attacked a popular Christmas market in Strasbourg, the government’s regional authority in eastern France said on Thursday. The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the death toll from the gun attack rose to three. Among the 13 injured people, five are still in critical condition, AFP reported, citing the prefecture. More than 700 police are involved in the second day of the manhunt, scouring Strasbourg, which lies on the west bank of the Rhine river, and the surrounding region. Police have set up checkpoints on the German border and are questioning the suspect’s associates, Reuters said.