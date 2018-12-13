Kim Jong-un unlikely to visit Seoul this month – senior S. Korean official

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s return visit to Seoul is unlikely to take place this month, a senior South Korean official has said. Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed on Kim’s visit to Seoul “in the near future” following their September summit in Pyongyang. Moon later said that Kim would visit “within this year.” The presidential Blue House on Thursday quoted senior presidential adviser Yoon Young-chan as telling reporters the previous day that Kim’s visit this year was “difficult.” Yoon said Kim’s trip was still possible early next year, AP reports. According to experts, Kim is reluctant to come because of stalled nuclear negotiations with the US and worries about “security arrangements” in the South.