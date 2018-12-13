Turkey sets up space agency – presidential decree

Turkey has established its space agency, according to a presidential decree published on Thursday in an official gazette. The agency will prepare and carry out the national space program in line with the policies determined by the president, it said. The new body will have financial and administrative autonomy as well as a special budget. In August, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said that Ankara was forming the space agency in order to strengthen its aerospace industry and improve scientific infrastructure and human resources in the field of space technology, Anadolu reported.