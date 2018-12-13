Yellow Vest protester dies after being hit by truck in S. France

A Yellow Vest anti-government protester died after being hit by a truck in southern France, a local prosecutor has said. The incident happened during the night at a roundabout near a motorway exit in the city of Avignon, AFP reported. “The driver of the truck has been taken into custody,” the deputy prosecutor for Avignon, Caroline Armand, said on Thursday. The victim was 23, the official added. Armand’s statement confirmed an earlier report on French television news channel LCI.