Swedish MPs to vote on new coalition of Social Democrats, Greens

Sweden’s Parliament will vote on Friday whether to set up a ruling coalition made up of the Social Democrats and Greens, according to the speaker. However, the combination is unlikely to get enough support from lawmakers, Reuters said. The situation “is still deadlocked,” parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlen said on Wednesday. The country has been without a government since September, when an election delivered a hung parliament. It has already rejected both Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven and the leader of the four-party, center-right Alliance as prime minister.