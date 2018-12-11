Germany’s highest court rejects complaints against UN migration pact

The Federal Constitutional Court in Germany has thrown out a string of complaints by people asking it to prevent the government from joining a UN pact on migration. The highest court made its ruling Friday on the cases filed by 13 separate plaintiffs. It was published on Tuesday, a day after the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was approved at a conference in Morocco. German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended the meeting. The court said that, since the pact isn’t legally binding, it doesn’t have any immediate legal effect for countries that join it and doesn’t infringe on the plaintiffs' fundamental rights, AP reported. The pact is meant to facilitate safe, orderly and humane migration but has drawn strong opposition from those who fear an influx of illegal migrants.