UN wants ‘interim entity’ to run Yemen’s Hodeidah after withdrawal of warring sides – report

The United Nations is proposing that all armed forces from Yemen’s warring parties withdraw from the port city of Hodeidah, sources said Tuesday. They added the plan envisages an interim entity to be set up to run the city, a lifeline for millions of people in Yemen’s war. The proposal is still being discussed at UN-sponsored peace talks between the Houthi movement and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in Sweden. The sources said the UN proposal includes a “joint committee or independent entity” to manage the city and port after both sides withdraw and the possibility of deploying UN monitors, Reuters reports.