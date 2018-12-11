Thailand’s junta lifts ban on political campaigning ahead of 2019 election

Thailand’s junta on Tuesday lifted a ban on political campaigning ahead of the 2019 election. The move comes more than four years after the restriction was imposed following the kingdom’s latest coup. One of the military’s first acts after seizing power in May 2014 was to outlaw political activity of all kinds. The ban was officially lifted on Tuesday, prompting the Election Commission to confirm an expected poll date of February 24, AFP said. “Political parties should be able to campaign to present their policies,” said an order signed by junta leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha and published by the Royal Gazette. The junta “has decided to amend or abolish the laws” which could inhibit campaigns before elections, it added.