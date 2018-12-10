Kosovo’s new army to be ‘modest contributor to creating world peace’ – PM

The prime minister of Kosovo sees the army the country expects to have soon as “a modest contributor to creating world peace.” Ramush Haradinaj said Monday that the transformation would make Kosovo a provider and not only a beneficiary of peace, AP reports. Kosovo’s lawmakers are set to vote on Friday on three laws that would transform the national security force into a regular army. The measures are expected to pass the 120-parliament easily. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move Belgrade doesn’t recognize. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has warned that the new army in Kosovo could jeopardize regional stability and peace.