Oman will allow Israeli planes to use airspace, Netanyahu says

Oman will let Israeli planes fly through its airspace, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday. The move is seen as another sign of Israel’s efforts toward ties with Arab states despite the conflict with the Palestinians, AFP said. The announcement follows Netanyahu’s surprise visit to Oman in October. Only two Arab countries – Jordan and Egypt – officially recognize Israel. “When I was in Oman I spoke with Sultan Qaboos, who told me El Al would be able to fly over Oman,” Netanyahu said. However, the permission provides Israel with little immediate practical use since its planes cannot fly over Oman’s neighbor Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia in March began allowing Air India flights between New Delhi and Tel Aviv to use its airspace, but not Israeli carriers.