N. Korea’s Kim Jong-un ‘unlikely to visit’ Seoul this year – sources

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is unlikely to visit Seoul in the final three weeks of this year, South Korean TV channel YTN said on Monday. The report cited an unidentified official in the South Korean presidential office. There had been speculation about whether Kim would visit South Korea before the end of the year, Reuters said. Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to the trip during their September summit in Pyongyang. Moon was quoted earlier as saying that no timeframe had been set for a historic visit to Seoul by the North Korean leader.