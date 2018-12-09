Armenians head to polls to choose new parliament

The snap parliamentary election has kicked off in Armenia, with nine parties and two blocs competing. Opinion polls indicate that the My Step Alliance, led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, will grab a parliamentary majority. The vote follows Pashinyan’s official resignation in October. He said the move was to “complete the revolution” that led him to power after protests this spring. Pashinyan, however, expressed his wish to become prime minister again if the nation supports him.