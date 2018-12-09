Launch of US spy satellite called off 7 seconds before blastoff

The launch of the Delta IV Heavy rocket, carrying a reconnaissance satellite, was called off on Saturday evening seven seconds before liftoff, United Launch Alliance (ULA) said. According to the company, the mission was put on hold due to “an unexpected condition” in one of the computing systems. The launch was supposed to take place at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The satellite was originally to be launched into space on Friday but that attempt was also abruptly called off due to a technical malfunction.