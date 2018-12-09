Belgian PM left with minority govt after center-right quits

Prime Minister Charles Michel announced that his government is set to continue as a minority, after the center-right Flemish N-VA quit his coalition. N-VA decided to walk away as it refused to accept Belgium backing a UN migration pact which is due to be endorsed next week. Michel now is left with an alliance of Liberals and Christian Democrats and had to reshuffle posts. The UN-backed pact promoting an international approach to safe and orderly migration is due to be formally approved December 11-12 in Marrakesh, Morocco. The upcoming accord has split global powers, with Austria, Hungary, the US, Israel, and several other states rejecting the accord.