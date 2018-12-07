Huawei executive detained in Canada arrives in court for bail hearing

The top Huawei executive who was arrested in Canada last week has arrived in court for a bail hearing, according to Reuters. Meng Wanzhou, the global chief financial officer at the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker, was detained in Vancouver on December 1. She reportedly faces possible extradition to the US for allegedly breaking a trade embargo with Iran. Beijing has called on both Washington and Ottawa to clarify the reasons for her arrest, and for the executive to be “immediately released,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.