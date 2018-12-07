Russia hopes strain in ties with Greece after expulsion of diplomats is over – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he hopes Moscow and Athens have ultimately overcome problems in their relations after the expulsion of Russian diplomats. “I hope this page has really been turned,” he said after talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Moscow. “I would say it was not a big problem for us to continue to work normally and build relations,” TASS quoted Putin as saying. “We are ready to work in all spheres, including that of energy infrastructure projects.” Speaking about the reasons for the expulsion of Russian diplomats, Putin said that Moscow had disagreed with the grounds for that decision. “I can hardly imagine that any sober-minded person, both in Greece and in Russia, may think that Russia is plotting any schemes or conspiring against Greece,” he added. Greece considers the dispute closed, Tsipras said, citing the importance of the country’s close ties with Russia.