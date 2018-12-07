OSCE rejects initiatives proposed by Russia – Lavrov

The Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has not approved any of the Russia-initiated documents on tackling pressing international issues only because they were proposed by Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. Russia had prepared four draft decisions for that meeting, TASS reported. “Firstly, it’s fighting terrorism, secondly, enhancing the OSCE’s role in solving the global drug problem and, thirdly, it is protecting the language and education rights of ethnic minorities,” Lavrov said. The fourth one is ensuring free access to information for media outlets. “Unfortunately, none of these decisions were approved, even though their topicality cannot be questioned by anyone. Our initiatives were not supported only because they were proposed by the Russian Federation,” he told reporters in Milan.