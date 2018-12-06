Ukraine sabotages implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbass – Russian FM

Kiev stubbornly sabotages the implementation of the Minsk agreements on the settlement in Donbass and the decisions of the Normandy Four group, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday. He was speaking at an OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Milan, Italy. The Normandy Four group on eastern Ukraine comprises Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France. The Minsk package of measures “remains the only alternative basis for overcoming the internal Ukrainian conflict,” Lavrov said. Russia’s envoy to the Contact Group on eastern Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, said after a session in Minsk on Tuesday that the imposition of martial law in ten Ukrainian regions, initiated by President Petro Poroshenko, will have a negative effect on a peace process in Donbass.