Israel asks intl community to impose additional sanctions on Hezbollah over tunnels

Israel wants the international community to impose additional sanctions on the Hezbollah and condemn the group in response to the discovery of tunnels stretching from southern Lebanon into northern Israel. This week, Israel launched an open-ended operation to destroy “tunnels” built by Hezbollah aimed at infiltrating Israel. According to a statement from his office, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel plans to demand a response from the international community at a meeting of the UN Security Council. At the end of the operation, the tunnels “will no longer exist and will no longer be effective,” he said. Netanyahu toured the operation’s area with a group of diplomats on Thursday. “I told the ambassadors that they should condemn this aggression by Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas, unequivocally, and of course also to intensify the sanctions against these elements,” the PM he said in the statement. The military said it had located one such tunnel dug from a home in the Kfar Kila area of south Lebanon that crossed into Israeli territory. Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said the previous day that Israel has presented no evidence to prove its claims that “attack tunnels” have been built by Hezbollah across the countries’ borders.