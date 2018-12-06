Kiev’s interference in church affairs hampers settlement of Ukraine crisis – Lavrov

Kiev’s interference in the affairs of the church hinders the settlement in Ukraine, splitting the society, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday. He made the statement addressing the 25th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE Ministerial Council), TASS reports. “Efforts aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis continue to face new obstacles,” the minister said. He cited “interference of the government in the affairs of the church, which only aggravates the already-tense domestic political situation, splitting the society.”

