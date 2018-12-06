Belgian minister ‘wants no part’ of UN pact on migration as govt on brink of collapse

Belgian Migration Minister Theo Francken has said he wants no part of a United Nations pact on safe and orderly migration. The international deal has pushed Belgium’s government to the brink of collapse. Francken said on Thursday that his right-wing N-VA party wants “nothing to do with it,” AP reports. The minister said the deal is “way too pro-migration,” adding that “it doesn't have the nuance that it needs to have to also comfort European citizens.” Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Israel, Poland, Switzerland and Australia are among the countries that have dropped their support for the pact. It is set to be formally approved in Marrakech, Morocco on December 10-11.