EU Court to rule on December 10 on whether UK can unilaterally reverse Brexit

The European Court of Justice will deliver its judgment on whether Britain can unilaterally reverse its move to leave the EU on December 10, the court said on Thursday. The ruling, delivered with unusual urgency, will come on the eve of a crucial vote in the British Parliament on whether to accept a Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May. On Tuesday, an ECJ advisor issued an opinion in the case that Britain could simply stop Brexit without seeking approval from other member states, Reuters said. The statement is boosting hopes of those who want to halt the process as the judges usually follow such opinions.