Serbian PM says armed intervention an option if Kosovo forms army

Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has warned that the formation of a Kosovo army could trigger Serbia’s armed intervention, AP reported. In the bluntest warning so far amid rising tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, Brnabic said on Wednesday that she hopes “we won’t ever have to use our army, but that is currently one of the options on the table.” Kosovo’s parliament is preparing to vote December 14 on transforming the security forces into a regular army. Serbian officials claim the army would be used to chase the Serb minority out of Kosovo – something repeatedly denied by officials in Pristina. Serbia does not recognize independence declared by Kosovo in 2008. NATO-led peacekeepers are stationed in Kosovo.